The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. 625,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,173,544. The stock has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $22,037,406. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.95.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

