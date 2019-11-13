TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,488.13% and a negative return on equity of 496.99%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 57,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

