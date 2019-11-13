Texas Permanent School Fund Takes Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FOX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.57. 994,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,504. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 500,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,030,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 805,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,831,190.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.