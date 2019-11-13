Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 662 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. 2,212,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.32. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

