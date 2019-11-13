Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 71.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 274,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $158,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $121,445.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,784.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik Staffeldt sold 17,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $161,756.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,704 shares of company stock worth $417,902. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

HLX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. 731,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,326. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 2.77. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $212.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.