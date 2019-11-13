Texas Permanent School Fund Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2,704.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 233.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 105.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.14, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.