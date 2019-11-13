Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 320 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 13,945 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $571,605.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,944.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 12,252 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $528,428.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,375 shares in the company, valued at $7,650,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,066 shares of company stock worth $1,583,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. 194,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.00. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $57.35.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

