Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Hagop H. Kozanian Sells 5,383 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TXN stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.97.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

