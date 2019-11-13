Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.35 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.35. 412,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,410. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $336,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $952,337.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,259 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,502 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.