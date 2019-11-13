Telos Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,804 shares of company stock worth $45,823,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,435,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,190,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.