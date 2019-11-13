Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Teladoc Health worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 82.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

TDOC opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at $732,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,983. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.