TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,823,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth $2,095,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 72,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

