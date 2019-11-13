Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Short Interest Up 11.3% in October

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,943. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,161,000 after acquiring an additional 334,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99,380 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 292,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,647 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECD. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NASDAQ TECD traded up $5.48 on Wednesday, hitting $130.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,902. Tech Data has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $131.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tech Data will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

