Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Tech Data worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth $52,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,161,000 after acquiring an additional 334,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99,380 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 292,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,647 shares during the period.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TECD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In related news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $36,592.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,352,943. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TECD opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Tech Data’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.