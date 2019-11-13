TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TCP traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. 583,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,656. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71. TC Pipelines has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a positive return on equity of 40.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCP. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.86.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

