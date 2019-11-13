Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taitron Components by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 136,106 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taitron Components by 983.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,100. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. Taitron Components has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 17.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

