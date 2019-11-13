Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes Sells 2,106 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $107,974.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,625.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $991.38 million, a PE ratio of 155.29, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.01. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $76.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

