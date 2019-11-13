Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRHC. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

TRHC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,120. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $513,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $249,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,090. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,669,000 after acquiring an additional 202,683 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 918,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 151,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

