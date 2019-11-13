TaaS (TAAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $206.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00009750 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. TaaS has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $206.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00241461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.01460884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00148198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.