Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 64,802 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,802 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in NetGear were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in NetGear by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetGear alerts:

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. 249,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,358. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetGear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $835.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.63.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.27. NetGear had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $51,966.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,090.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jef Graham sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,735 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NTGR. BWS Financial raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $44.00 target price on shares of NetGear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetGear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.