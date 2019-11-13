Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 121,550 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 121,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $320,930.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,685.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $209,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,677 shares in the company, valued at $415,814.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,175 shares of company stock worth $998,488 and have sold 107,735 shares worth $2,246,278. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.29. 336,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.23. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

