Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bank Of Princeton were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 76,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. 36.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. Bank Of Princeton has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $193.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Bank Of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPRN shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bank Of Princeton from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

