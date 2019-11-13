Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,779 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Acuity Brands to $139.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.09. 384,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,844. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average of $131.11.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

