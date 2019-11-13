Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 387,113 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 304.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,113 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1,314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 804.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ETH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $28,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. 150,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.