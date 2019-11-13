Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 878,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,757,000 after buying an additional 675,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 443,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,057,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,592,000 after purchasing an additional 363,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,587,000 after purchasing an additional 304,105 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOGM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 825,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $498,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

