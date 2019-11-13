SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.86

SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 359975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWIRE PAC LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

