SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 23,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.38.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,162.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $590,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,270. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIVB stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.17. 8,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,069. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.17. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $177.70 and a 52-week high of $263.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.