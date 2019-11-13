Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 168.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.63%.

SURF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 74,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SURF shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

