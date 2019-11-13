SunTrust Banks Raises Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Price Target to $37.00

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBPX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

CBPX traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. 189,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,620. Continental Building Products has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Building Products will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,091,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the third quarter worth $2,663,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 46,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

