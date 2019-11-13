SunTrust Banks Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

KTOS stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.32 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.04%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,284,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,540 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,714,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 679,968 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,081,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,930,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,425,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider David M. Carter sold 14,720 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $291,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 293,481 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $5,722,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,004 shares of company stock worth $7,548,833. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

