Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 52,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,984,002 shares in the company, valued at $32,736,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $10,099,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,132,393 shares of company stock valued at $81,216,229 and sold 72,322 shares valued at $1,205,124. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

