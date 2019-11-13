SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) CFO Scott E. Huckins Acquires 31,500 Shares of Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) CFO Scott E. Huckins bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $80,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

STKL opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.67. SunOpta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $295.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%. As a group, analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on shares of SunOpta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 8,425,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,708 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

