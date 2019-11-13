Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

