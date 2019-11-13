Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,557 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,557 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 173.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Curtis W. Huff purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,561.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. 3,085,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $598.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

