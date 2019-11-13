Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 177,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. 1,637,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

