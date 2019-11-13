Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,168,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,673,000 after acquiring an additional 50,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 508,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,664,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of LTC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. 194,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,703. LTC Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. Analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

