Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 323,376 Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 823.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 323,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,162,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,030 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,571,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 749.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 578,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

UGP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 587,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.24.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ultrapar Participacoes from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ultrapar Participacoes in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

