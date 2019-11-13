Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €106.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €106.00 ($123.26) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.94 ($89.47).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €72.30 ($84.07) on Wednesday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a 1-year high of €75.75 ($88.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -509.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is €71.24 and its 200-day moving average is €66.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

