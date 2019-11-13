Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $39.04.

STOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 68,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,055,923.87. Insiders bought 205,216 shares of company stock worth $5,771,421 over the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

