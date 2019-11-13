Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 15,177 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 800% compared to the average volume of 1,687 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.51.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 20.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 39.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 302,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

