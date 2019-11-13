Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 13th (AAL, ACSO, AVON, BBA, BLND, BMN, CLI, ENOG, IVC, JDW)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 13th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Renold (LON:RNO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an add rating.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Wincanton (LON:WIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37). Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

