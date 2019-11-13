Steem Dollars 24-Hour Volume Tops $92,720.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $92,720.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005619 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,793.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.27 or 0.03245840 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001598 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00600173 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,398,802 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

