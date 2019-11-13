State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $396,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,656,100.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. 492,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,177. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $72.26. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

