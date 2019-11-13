State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,857 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of FLOW traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 310,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,616. SPX Flow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

