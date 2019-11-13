State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New Investment in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Vector Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 983,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,658. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. Vector Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $504.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

