State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.16 Million Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. 477,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,348. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

SUPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.