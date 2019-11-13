State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of CORE stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 500,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.