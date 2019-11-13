State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Capri by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Capri by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,138. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Capri’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol bought 363,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $9,975,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

