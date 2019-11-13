Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

SBLK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 313,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,251. The firm has a market cap of $919.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

