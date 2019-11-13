Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) Announces GBX 1.19 Dividend

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SLI stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 89.80 ($1.17). 258,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.77 million and a P/E ratio of 14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.18. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26).

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Company Profile

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

