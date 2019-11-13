Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) Announces GBX 1.19 Dividend

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SLI stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 89.80 ($1.17). 258,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.77 million and a P/E ratio of 14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.18. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26).
Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Company Profile
